Serena Williams Reveals The Way Daughter Olympia Changed Her Approach To Life

Serena Williams is looking back at how much her life has changed since welcoming daughter Olympia, 2.

The tennis pro celebrated her brand new S by Serena clothing line at New York Fashion Week and opened up about her life as a mom with Anna Wintour.

“Being a mom is super important, but also being a leader so my daughter can look at me and say, ‘This is what my mom did,’” she said. “I aspire to do that and I want to be better… it’s really important to me to inspire the next generation because that’s what the future is.”

And even Williams’ heroes have changed, “My heroes have changed… after having a child, my heroes are moms because women are superheroes. To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a 9-5… I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

She added, “I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter. I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed little Olympia in 2017.