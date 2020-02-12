Amanda Seales Offers A Complicated Defense Of Jussie Smollett On ‘The Real’: ‘Even If It Was A Hoax’ It Was ‘Noble’

Jussie Smollett is back in the news after being indicted Tuesday on six new charges related to his allegedly faking a hate-crime attack last year.

On Wednesday, “The Real” co-host Amanda Seales offered a surprising defense of the disgraced “Empire” star by insisting that even if he did create a hoax, the light he was shedding on hate crimes against African-Americans was actually “noble.”

“Even if it was a hoax for the sake of bringing attention to this, then I’m like, that’s low-key noble,” she insisted.

“Like, I’m just at my wits end about us centering situations like this and wanting to make people have to pay,” she continued, referencing the case of Emmett Till, a black teenager who was lynched in 1955 after being falsely accused of making an offensive remark to a white woman.’

“Like, Emmett Till’s accuser was alive — I think she’s still alive,” Seales said. “This young man died, and she announced that she was lying about it — they should have put the shackles on her that day! And she’s walking around!”

The way Seales sees it, if Smollett did commit a crime, it was a victimless one. “So, no one was hurt in this situation, nobody — you know what they’re mad about? Their time. Their resources being used,” she added. “Taxpayers resources are being used every day to imprison people who have done nothing but be an addict. So I don’t want to hear about Jussie Smollett.”

Co-host Adrienne Houghton stepped in to offer a bit of reason. “Okay, but what do we do about people that feel that, ‘Well, what if a hate crime really happens to me, and now because of what Jussie Smollett did, now they don’t believe me,”’ she asked.

“If this one instance is what makes them not believe you, baby, that’s a lie that they’re telling ourselves. We have lived in a nation where they don’t believe hate crimes every day. Every single day,” Seales fired back.

“They got a smack on the wrist for all these people and they can’t give a smack on the wrist for Jussie Smollett?” added Seales. “Like, because they’re saying it’s a whole big thing? I’m just — I don’t believe it. We look at black men who are constantly getting the book thrown at them all the time.”