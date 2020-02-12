Dwayne Johnson And Scarlett Johansson Top Forbes Highest Paid Actors Lists

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Scarlett Johansson have something to celebrate, they’ve both topped Forbes magazine’s lists of highest-paid actors and actresses.

Johnson sits in first place on the male’s list with $89.4 million before taxes while the 35-year-old “Avengers” actress, fresh off her double Oscar nominations, was paid $56 million last year.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Begins Training To Become A Fourth-Generation WWE Superstar

Following behind Johnson is Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($66 million) and Akshay Kumar ($65 million), respectively.

Rounding out the top five on the men’s list is Jackie Chan ($65 million) while Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler tie with $57 million.

Finally, Chris Evans ($43.5 million), Paul Rudd ($41 million) and Will Smith ($41 million) close out the top ten.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy For His Late Father: ‘You Were Taken Too Fast’

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Johansson is followed behind by Sofia Vergara ($44.1 million), Reese Witherspoon ($35 million) and Nicole Kidman ($34 million).

Jennifer Aniston ($28 million) comes in at number five with Kaley Cuoco ($25 million), Elisabeth Moss ($24 million) and Margot Robbie ($23.5 million) following behind.

Charlize Theron ($23 million) sits at number nine while Ellen Pompeo ($22 million) closes out 10.