Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Shares Heartwarming Message To Sister Zaya After Coming Out As Transgender

Zaire Wade has nothing but love for his sister Zaya.

Zaire, the oldest son to basketball pro-Dwayne Wade, shared a special message to his sister who just publicly came out at transgender.

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of,” he wrote to Instagram. “I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind. I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Thanks Everyone Who Supports Her And Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter Zaya

He later added, “I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side ✊🏾.”

The heartfelt message comes just days after Dwayne opened up about Zaya on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well.”

Adding, “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Discusses His 12-Year-Old Child Zaya Coming Out As Transgender, Says He And Gabrielle Union Are ‘Proud Parents’

While talking about Zaya, who was born as Zion, Dwayne said, “[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

Dwayne, now married to actress Gabrielle Union, shares Zaire and Zaya, 12, with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He is also the father of son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 15 months, who he shares with Union.