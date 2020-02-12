Report: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Reboot Still In The Works

Has an Angelina Jolie-starring “Bride of Frankenstein” reboot been resurrected from the dead?

That’s the news coming from Variety, which reports that the project that was once considered dead and buried could, like the character herself, be miraculously revived.

Jolie became attached to a “Bride” reboot a few years back after Universal Pictures announced its grand plans for what was called the “Dark Universe”, which would put a modern spin on the studio’s library of iconic monster movies from the 1930s and’ 40s, with hopes of kicking off its own horror-movie version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Characters to be given the reboot treatment included Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, the Wolfman and the Mummy — the latter being the first film in what was planned to be a series.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Buries ‘The Mummy’ At The Box Office

When the Tom Cruise-starring “The Mummy” proved to be a catastrophic bomb — earning just $80 million domestically despite a budget reported at $125 million — plans for the Dark Universe were scuttled, including a proposed reboot of “The Bride of Frankenstein” featuring Jolie in the role made famous by Elsa Lanchester in the 1935 original, with Javier Bardem also said to be attached.

However, insiders have told Variety that former Sony boss Amy Pascal and actor/director John Krasinski “have been quietly exploring ways to reimagine” the project.

RELATED: Elisabeth Moss Stars In Terrifying New Trailer For ‘The Invisible Man’

The report comes on the heels of Universal’s reported plans to revive the Dark Universe concept in a far thriftier form, with budgets vastly reduced from that of “The Mummy”. The first test case will be “The Invisible Man” starring Elisabeth Moss, which is set to open later this month, which cost a comparatively thrifty $20 million to make

If that film does well, expect more monsters from Universal — and possibly the chance to gawk at Angelina Jolie in a skunk-inspired fright wig.