‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Insists He’s ‘Not Making Dumb Decisions On Purpose’

When it comes to sharing their feelings about their favourite show, Bachelor Nation has never been good at holding back.

That’s been apparent in the current season as fans have been slamming this season’s “Bachelor” star, Peter Weber, for his apparent indecision when it comes to choosing between the many, many women vying for his attention.

Speaking with former Bachelor Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast, Weber admits that when he watches the episodes as they’ve been airing, he does not disagree.

“It’s a lot harder watching this back for me,” Weber told Viall during Wednesday’s podcast. “It’s way harder than I ever thought it would be. I’m making decisions in the moment based off the information I have. I’m not making dumb decisions on purpose. I know everyone thinks I am and everyone thinks I’m being indecisive. And yeah, there was a lot of indecision, but that’s what you get when you date so many women at once.”

According to Weber, he “made it very clear that the women didn’t have to be there,” explaining, “If they didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want them there. I only want someone here that actually wants to pursue something with me.”

Viall asked him about his ” indecisiveness,” pointing out that Weber seems to be “open and giving a lot of these relationships a fair shot. Other leads, including myself, lock in a couple early on and you’re like, ‘Eh, this is my person.’ And you’re basing your decisions off of that.”

Viall also made another observation about Weber based on viewing the season. “Peter, you love a crier,” Viall quipped.

“Yeah, I do,” Weber admitted with a laugh. “You know what, I do.”

The entire “Viall Files” interview can be heard right here.