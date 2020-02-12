Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At NME Awards To Accept Middle-Finger Award

Taylor Swift delighted fans in attendance at London’s 02 Arena when she made a surprise appearance at the NME Awards to accept the iconic music mag’s middle-finger statue for Best Solo Act in the World.

Presenting the award to Swift was pop star Robyn of “Dancing On My Own” fame, was was being honoured with the NME Songwriter of the Decade award.

Swift kicked off her acceptance speech with some kind words for Robyn, noting that she had previously won the same award in 2016, but wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person.

“Robyn, you inspire every single artist doing pop music right now. I was lucky enough to win this award a couple of years ago, but I wasn’t able to go. But I have one of these awards and I put it in my kitchen, and every single morning when I wake up and go downstairs, there is this middle finger in my face like, ‘Good morning!’ Just a full middle finger putting me in my place: good morning. So it’s amazing to have a matching set,” she said.

“I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you,” Swift added.

“I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music… But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this,” she continued.

“This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like… everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like, ‘are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?’ Oh wait, no, this is like the craziest award show I have ever been to and I love it so much,” Swift concluded. “Thank you for having me!”

There was indeed some craziness, courtesy of British rapper Slowthai, who apparently hurled a glass of champagne into the crowd during some type of altercation with a member of the audience:

Meanwhile, a sharp-eyed member of the audience captured Swift giving boyfriend Joe Alwyn a big kiss, or “snogging” as they say in England.

Naturally, Swifties shared their excited reactions about her NME Awards appearance on Twitter:

