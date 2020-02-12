Hannah Brown Throws A Little Shade When ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller Admits ‘It’s Annoying To Be Around Me’

Hannah Brown can sure throw some shade.

The former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing With the Stars” winner proved that when she issued a hilariously snarky response to a comment from Victoria Fuller, one of the umpteen women trying to win the heart of Peter Weber on the current season of “The Bachelor”.

Brown took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself while watching Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor”.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’: Alayah Returns To Spill The Tea On Victoria And Her Ex Chase Rice

As Brown chats with fans, Fuller could be heard in the background complaining that “it’s annoying to be around me.”

“Well,” quipped Brown, “you said it…”

She then wrote, “I’m not purposely posting these when there is something ridiculous being said in the background… it’s just happening.”

RELATED: Peter Weber Spotted Kissing ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller In Newly Obtained Video Amidst Her ‘WLM’ Controversy

A fan captured the IG Stories post and shared it on Twitter, in all its hilarity.

victoria f: it’s annoying to be around me!

hannah b: i’m DEAD we STAN #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YxMsKIk2JJ — erika 🐷 (@alifxrous) February 11, 2020

Fuller has been engulfed with controversy when Cosmopolitan scuttled a planned cover featuring her and Bachelor Peter Weber after it was revealed she once participated in an ad campaign meant to discourage overfishing of marlin, wearing a “white lives matter” shirt.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller Apologizes ‘Immensely’ For ‘White Lives Matter’ Modelling Campaign

While she attempted to defend herself by explaining the “white lives” in question are fish, others pointed out that, regardless of the context, that particular phrase is rife with racist overtones.