‘Days Of Our Lives’ Stars Chandler Massey And Freddie Smith Released From Their Contracts: ‘It Was Not Our Choice’

Soap fans are reeling from the news that “Days of Our Lives” stars Tyler Massey and Freddie Smith will no longer be on the show, ending the journey of the long-running soap’s gay couple Sonny and Will.

Smith took Twitter to reveal that he and Massey would not be returning to the show, which declined to renew their contracts.

“Chandler and I were released from our contracts… It was not our choice,” said Smith in a candid video he posted on Twitter.

“[We] were looking forward to staying on and signing our contracts and keep the storyline going,” he told fans. “I do understand that there’s a lot happening with ‘Days of Our Lives’. For the past five or six years, it seems like every year we don’t know if we’re going to get picked up. And this year, with talks of streaming services, there’s so much going on.”

Days of Our Lives releases Freddie Smith and @ChandlerMassey from contracts. https://t.co/dMOErFKz2b

I will miss Salem so much!! Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout the years. I really feel we told a love story that will live on forever. — freddie smith 🧢 (@freddiemsmith) February 12, 2020

In November 2019, there was a collective “WTF” issued by fans of “Days of Our Lives” when news emerged that the the show had been renewed for a 56th season — while releasing the entire cast from their contracts.

At the time of the show’s renewal, The Wrap reported that if the show did come back, there would likely be some salary cuts, which likely factored into Massey and Smith being released from their contracts.

Because “Days of Our Lives” is shot several months in advance, fans have some time to prepare for the departure of Will and Sonny, which will reportedly take place in September 2020.