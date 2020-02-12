‘Modern Family’ Cast Gets Emotional At Final Table Read As They Prepare To Say Goodbye

The end is nigh for “Modern Family”, and emotions ran high when the cast of the beloved Global sitcom assembled for their final table read.

As Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, the cast of “Modern Family” came together this week for what would be the last-ever table read.

The show’s stars took to social media to express their emotions on the show coming to and end in 2020 after 11 hit seasons.

“Our last table read, sad because its ending but so grateful and happy to have being able to be part of this family,” wrote series star Sofia Vergara on Instagram.

Added Vergara in another post, “Gonna miss Gloria’s trailer!!”

Vergara’s TV son Jeremy Maguire shared a sweet post about how he’d bonded with his TV brother Rico Rodriguez.

Star Julie Bowen posted a hilarious photo of one of series exec producer Danny Zuker. “Modern Family’s FINAL table read is hitting @dannyzuker hard,” she wrote. “Our writers truly are the heroes of our show.”

The series finale of “Modern Family” will air April 8 on Global.