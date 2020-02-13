Miley Cyrus Shows Off Abs While Walking In Marc Jacobs Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus is dominating the runway!

The 27-year-old singer made a surprise appearance in the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show as she strutted down the catwalk on Wednesday, which is the final show of New York Fashion Week. Cyrus showed off her toned abs in a black bralette and low-rise baggy black pants, while toting a striped jacket. She also rocked her bright blonde rock ‘n’ roll, mullet-style tresses, and accessorized with leather opera gloves and statement necklace.

Last week, Cyrus sat front row at the star-studded Tom Ford fashion show in Hollywood. Other celebs in attendance were Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and more.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Harper’s Bazaar captured Cyrus having her model moment as dancers from the Karole Armitage dance company performed in the background.

Cyrus wasn’t the only star on the runway. Supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a white jacket-and-skirt set with a red beret atop, while her sister Bella looked like a 1960s movie star in a fitted black sequined gown, white leather opera gloves, glitzy jewelry and a sleek, voluminous hairdo. Kaia Gerber wowed in an A-line furry yellow coat and matching hat.

Randy Brooke/WireImage Randy Brooke/WireImage

Celebs like Nicki Minaj sat front row for the show. The rapper looked gorgeous in a ruffled floral dress and suede over-the-knee boots.