‘Aladdin’ Sequel In Development: What We Know So Far

The Genie, Aladdin, Princess Jasmine and the magic carpet will ride again!

Following the live-action remake’s $1 billion worldwide haul, Disney is working on developing a sequel to their star-studded fantasy adventure “Aladdin”, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Disney for comment.

Variety reports that the project is in the early stage of development after Disney spent months trying to figure out what direction to take a possible sequel. However, there’s no word on whether or not director Guy Ritchie — who helmed the first film — will be tapped to return.

Additionally, it’s believed that Disney will reach out to Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott to ask them to reprise their roles. However, the studio is reportedly waiting until a script is finalized before making any offers, per the publication.

Disney has reportedly decided to work with screenwriters John Gatins (who penned “Real Steel” and “Power Rangers”) and Andrea Berloff (who earned an Oscar nom for her work on the screenplay for (“Straight Outta Compton”), after hearing hundreds of pitches.

While the original animated “Aladdin” was followed by two direct-to-video sequels, it seems that the live-action sequel won’t be based on either 1994’s “The Return of Jafar” or 1996’s “Aladdin and the King of Thieves”.

ET spoke with Massoud back in October about the possibility of another “Aladdin”, and the 28-year-old actor said that, if it happens, it wouldn’t be an adaptation of anything fans had seen before.

“I don’t think it will be ‘Return of Jafar’, but I think there’s a possibility of a sequel, yes,” he stated. “I think they should do one just about the animals. Like, Abu, Raja, Iago and the carpet all get together. Throwing it out there!”

