Lauren Graham Admits She Once Mistook Dax Shepard For Brad Pitt

Lauren Graham opens up about the time she once mistook her neighbour Dax Shepard for Brad Pitt during an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Graham, who stars in “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”, talks to DeGeneres about what it’s like being neighbours with Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell.

Insisting it’s great, the actress then adds of her former “Parenthood” co-star: “He [Shepard] was coming up the street in a car and I was driving down the street, and he waved at me and I went, ‘That’s Brad Pitt!’

“And for whatever reason I thought it was Brad Pitt, and he rolled down the window and I said, ‘I thought you were Brad Pitt,’ and he said ‘I love you forever.’”

Graham also talks about falling in love with a rescue puppy online, as well as being put in the hot seat to answer some of DeGeneres’ “Burning Questions”.