Will Arnett Sends James Corden To Jail In ‘Sexy Suspect’ ‘Late Late Show’ Skit Starring Aaron Paul

James Corden is locked up just for being “annoying” in a funny new “Late Late Show” skit starring Will Arnett and Aaron Paul.

Arnett plays an investigating officer, while Paul stars as the victim of a mugging in the clip; the duo attempt to find the attacker.

RELATED: Will Arnett On Wanting To Start A Vitamin Vaping Line For Kids: ‘It Seemed Like A Good Idea’

Arnett brings in four possible suspects but the other three men are very different to Corden.

When he realizes they’re all muscular with a chiselled jawline and “pouty” lips, Corden wants in despite previously insisting: “Can I speak to my lawyer? I don’t belong here.”

Corden then tries — and fails — to lift the equivalent of Paul’s body weight like the other guys, as well as poorly putting on a deep American accent.

RELATED: Will Arnett Accepts Spirit Of Sobriety Award: ‘Sobriety To Me Is A Gift’

Watch the clip to see how it unfolds.