Jimmy Fallon Belts Out ‘Runaway’ With Janet Jackson And The Roots In ‘Classroom Instruments’ Clip

Jimmy Fallon’s latest “Classroom Instruments” skit could be one of his best yet.

The talk-show host teamed up with Janet Jackson and the Roots for her 1995 hit “Runaway”.

Fallon joined in with his wooden block, a drum, and colourful scarves, much to Jackson’s amusement.

The Roots, on the other hand, played along on rainbow xylophones, hand-held drums, ukuleles, egg shakers, melodicas, kazoos, and tambourines.

Jackson, who lent only her voice, also changed the lyrics from: “I woke up with an Australian breeze / and danced the dance with Aborigines” to “and danced the dance with Indigenous peeps,” presumably not to offend anybody.

