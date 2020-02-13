Jimmy Fallon Belts Out ‘Runaway’ With Janet Jackson And The Roots In ‘Classroom Instruments’ Clip

By Becca Longmire.

Jimmy Fallon’s latest “Classroom Instruments” skit could be one of his best yet.

The talk-show host teamed up with Janet Jackson and the Roots for her 1995 hit “Runaway”.

Fallon joined in with his wooden block, a drum, and colourful scarves, much to Jackson’s amusement.

The Roots, on the other hand, played along on rainbow xylophones, hand-held drums, ukuleles, egg shakers, melodicas, kazoos, and tambourines.

Jackson, who lent only her voice, also changed the lyrics from: “I woke up with an Australian breeze / and danced the dance with Aborigines” to “and danced the dance with Indigenous peeps,” presumably not to offend anybody.

See more in the clip above.

