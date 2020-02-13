Katy Perry Reveals Reason Fellow ‘Idol’ Judges Luke Bryan And Lionel Richie Aren’t Invited To Her Wedding

Katy Perry may star on “American Idol” alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but that doesn’t mean they’re invited to her wedding.

Perry, Richie, and Bryan appeared on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where the talk-show host asked Perry about her upcoming ceremony.

The singer got engaged to Orlando Bloom last Valentine’s Day.

Perry joked, “I can’t afford them.”

As Kimmel later questioned her on whether she’d have the pair there as performers, she insisted: “Like I said, I can’t afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I’m out getting married again,” referencing her ex-husband Russell Brand.

Perry added when talking about planning her wedding, “But you know what is so funny, I’m actually not a bridezilla.

“I call myself a bridechilla. I’m like, ‘I’m kinda chill.’ But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.”