Liev Schreiber Assures Fans There Will Be More ‘Ray Donovan’ Despite Show’s Cancellation

Liev Schreiber has suggested there’s more “Ray Donovan” to come after bosses recently faced a backlash over the abrupt cancellation of the show.

The dark drama, about a conflicted “fixer” who does whatever it takes to eradicate problems for wealthy clients, was expected to return for an eighth and final season, but it was confirmed earlier this month that the recent season finale was actually the last-ever episode.

Schreiber has now shared a statement on Instagram: “It seems like your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more ‘Ray Donovan’.”

The actor’s comments come after showrunner David Hollander spoke with Vulture about Showtime’s statement on the cancellation, admitting it took him by surprise.

“We’re still scratching our heads. We had no indicator that the show was ending,” Hollander admitted. “We were behaving creatively as though we were in mid-sentence. And so, there was no sense that this was going to be a completion. This was in no way a series finale.”

