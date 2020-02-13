Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson To Dinner, Khloe Kardashian Reacts

Kim Kardashian informs Khloe Kardashian that she invited the latter’s ex Tristan Thompson to dinner in the new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” teaser.

In the clip above, Kim calls Khloe over FaceTime and informs her that she ran into Thompson. Kim subsequently invited Thompson to dinner in an attempt to be polite. Khloe actually handles the news well but informs Kim she was being “beyond generous” with the dinner offer.

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, ‘Oh my God! I’m right next door,'” the SKIMS founder relays over FaceTime. “And he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?'”

“You invited him to dinner?” a shocked Khloe replied. “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Kim did have a moment of hesitation: “But I was just like, what did I do? Is it a bad look? Should I not invite him to dinner?”

“I don’t think what Tristan did was, obviously, right. Like, that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” Kim argued. “But, I also know that that’s True’s dad and that Mom cheated on Dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave Mom.”

She concluded, “I think forgiveness is the best way.”

“KUWTK” returns in spring 2020 on E!