Harrison Ford: ‘I Don’t Have To Be A Leading Man Anymore’

Harrison Ford has not just been a leading man in Hollywood, he has at times been the leading man.

The “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” icon says he no longer needs to play that role in a film. Ford, 77, tells “CBS This Morning” that he has enjoyed his time front-and-centre but it is equally satisfied playing a supporting role these days.

“Look, I’ve enjoyed every job I’ve ever had because I love the work,” Ford tells “CBS Sunday Morning” interviewer Lee Cowan. “But I don’t have to be a leading man anymore.”

Ford is far from the biggest fan of doing interviews but he recognizes the importance of informing the public about his projects.

“You have a sense of responsibility to your customers,” Ford explains. “I think of the people that go to my movies as – more as customers than I do as fans. ‘Fans’ feels kind of weird to me, but always has.”

The Best Actor Oscar nominee also touches on the need to address climate change.

“We’re in danger of losing the support of nature for our lives. For our economies. For our societies,” Ford argues. “Nature doesn’t need people. People need nature.”

Despite being content in supporting roles, Ford has top billing in the new film “The Call of the Wild” out Feb. 21. The “CBS Sunday Morning” interview airs Sunday, Feb. 16.