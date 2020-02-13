‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Discusses The Future Of The Show And Whether Fans Can Expect A Season 5

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp spoke about the future of the much-loved Netflix show during an appearance on Thursday’s “Lorraine”.

Schnapp, 15, who plays Will Byers, was asked about the possibility of the fourth season being the last.

He said, “I don’t know if I can say, but I’m sure there’ll be another one after it.

“I can’t imagine this is the last, I feel like we would know.”

Schnapp added: “I don’t want it to end, it’ll be so sad!”

Schnapp also spoke about the huge success of the show.

“I definitely did not expect how much it would blow up — we all went on there having fun and no pressure and overnight it blew up.”