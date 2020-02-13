Will Ferrell Writes ‘Very Interesting’ Valentine’s Day Notes For His Wife

Will Ferrell is giving everyone some inspiration for Valentine’s Day.

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the “Downhill” star shares some of the real-life Valentine’s notes he’s written for his wife over the years.

Ferrell, who’s been married to his wife Viveca for nearly 20 years, pulled out some of his “very interesting” love notes to recite for Colbert.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” reads the actor. “My love for you has grown over the years by a total of three per cent.”

Another note reads: “Hunny, you’re a great mother but you have no sense of personal space. Back off!”

Also on the show, Ferrell explains to Colbert that attending the Oscars is mandatory for Hollywood A-listers like himself.

“If you are a member of the Hollywood showbiz community you have to go,” he says. “It’s like jury duty.”

“Downhill” hits theatres Feb. 14, 2020.