Chance The Rapper To Host 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards, Nominations Announced

The 2020 Kids’ Choice Award nominations have been revealed.

Chance The Rapper will host the annual award show, airing March 22 from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Discusses The Future Of The Show And Whether Fans Can Expect A Season 5

“Avengers: Endgame” leads the pack with 11 nods, while Taylor Swift follows with five nominations.

First-time nominees include John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Believes He And Kanye West ‘Were Paired Together By God’

See the full list of nominees below:

FILM:

FAVOURITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Kevin Hart (Franklin ‘Mouse’ Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVOURITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVOURITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVOURITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)



MUSIC:

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVOURITE SONG

“7 rings”- Ariana Grande

“bad guy”- Billie Eilish

“Memories”- Maroon 5

“Old Town Road”- Lil Nas X

“Sucker”- Jonas Brothers

“You Need To Calm Down”- Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“10,000 Hours”- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

“I Don’t Care”- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“ME!”- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

“Old Town Road (Remix)”- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita”- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Sunflower”- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVOURITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City Girls

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Kids can make their voices heard across 28 categories at KidsChoiceAwards.com.