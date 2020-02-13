Jann Arden Talks Cross-Canada Tour, Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Induction

Canadian music icon Jann Arden is not only celebrating a brand-new cross-Canada tour and compilation album of her hits, she’s also adding an induction to the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame to her long list of accolades.

“I cried,” she tells ET Canada‘s Roz Weston upon hearing about the honour. Arden will be inducted during the 2020 Juno Awards in Saskatoon this March. “Didn’t expect it all. I really didn’t think I was anywhere near that category. I didn’t think I had been doing it long enough. I guess as a kid I looked at my idols as people that were clearly at the end of their careers…but I know it hasn’t been that.”

She continues: “When you look at inductees Shania, and Sarah, you know the Barenaked Ladies and k.d. Lang. You know the people in the last decade they’re still out there given’er…they’re at the very top of their game. So but it still took me…it took me off guard.”

“I’m super grateful. I work with amazing people and I kind of have my hands in a few honeypots, for sure,” she adds.

With her 19-stop tour kicking off in May, the Calgary-born singer says she still hasn’t tired of playing hits from her song catalogue, including “Insensitive” and “Good Mother”, though she admits she just can’t look at the audience when she sings the latter.

“‘Good Mother’ is another one of those songs that…I can’t even look at people cause everyone is crying. And I don’t cry about it anymore. It was a long time ago. I never found it a particularly sad song. But my fans would beg to differ,” she says. “Mothers can be our own worst enemies. I didn’t have one of those.

“I’ve always said, ‘You’re never going to hear me at a rave or probably not even in a coffee shop. But you will hear me in minivans all over the world,’ you know? Cause I think my music is a very one-on-one experience,” Arden explains.