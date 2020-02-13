Allison Holker Surprises Husband tWitch At The Kissing Booth, Baby Zaia Makes Her ‘Ellen’ Debut

Stephen “tWitch” Boss let out a sigh of relief when he discovered who was visiting his kissing booth.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ was stationed at a kissing booth on Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show. DeGeneres suggested Boss could raise money for charity by having audience members pay to kiss him. DeGeneres changed her mind and instead invited some people from the Riff Raff Room down for a smooch.

Fortunately for Boss, the people in the back turned out to be his family: Wife Allison Holker, her daughter Weslie, 11, their son Maddox, 3, and baby Zaia, three months. This was Zaia’s “Ellen” debut and the first time DeGeneres got to meet the DJs newborn.

“I was mad suspicious,” tWitch said of the kissing booth. “Thank y’all so much. This is awesome.”

“This is her first time, so it’s really fun,” Holker added. “Going to ‘The Ellen Show’ at three months old, that’s a first.”

Boss and Holker shared a kiss as the show went to a commercial break, and then showed off their killer dance moves to the tune of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”.