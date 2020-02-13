Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s Been Battling Parkinson’s Disease Since 2003: ‘I’ve Been Working With It’

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease longer than anyone thought.

The rock icon, 71, got candid about his diagnosis during a chat with the L.A. Times, revealing he was first diagnosed in 2003. Just last month, Osbourne told the world of his battle with the disease.

RELATED: After Parkinson’s Diagnosis Ozzy Osbourne Says He Won’t Be Around ‘That Much Longer’

“I’m not dying from Parkinson’s,” he said. “I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times.

“If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him.’”

Later this year, Osbourne is scheduled to resume his world tour that was postponed last year after the singer took a nasty fall in his home.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Partners With PETA To Get People To Stop Declawing Their Cats

“I don’t want to go back out there until I’m ready,” he said.

“It’s been a pretty incredible, interesting career… People have written me off time and time again but I kept coming back and I’m going to come back from this.”

Osbourne is scheduled to hit Hamilton, Ontario, during his “No More Tours” tour with Marilyn Manson on June 18.