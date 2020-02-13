Dev Patel Stars In First Trailer For Medieval Fantasy Film ‘The Green Knight’

A24 has dropped the chilling new teaser trailer for the upcoming medieval fantasy film “The Green Knight”.

Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, a member of King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table. The flick is based on the Arthurian legend and directed by David Lowery.

RELATED: Dev Patel Promises Tilda Swinton’s Teeth Are Intact After Accidentally Elbowing Her On Set

As Gawain attempts to prove his honour, courage, and bravery with hopes of one day becoming a king, King Arthur (played by Sean Harris) asks him to tell a tale of one of his conquests.

As he insists he doesn’t have any, the queen (Kate Dickie) insists: “Yet. You have none to tell yet.”

Gawain challenges the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) to prove his honor, but not without numerous difficulties along the way.

RELATED: ‘The French Dispatch’ Trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson & More Go Back In Time In New Wes Anderson Film

Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, and Sarita Choudhury also star in the eagerly anticipated film.

“The Green Knight” is set for a summer 2020 release date.