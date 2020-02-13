The Playroom Of Kim Kardashian’s Kids Has A Concert Stage & Slide-Equipped Ball Pit

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s playroom is more like a wonderland.

Kardashian showed off her children’s playroom in a series of Instagram snaps. Apparently, some people think the famous couple’s mansion is too “minimalist.” The natural response is, of course, to show off the sheer luxury North, Chicago, Saint and — soon — Psalm West have at their disposal.

“You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” Kardashian proclaimed before giving followers a tour of the colourful room.

A concert stage immediately catches the eye, which the “KUWTK” star says, is often used for a band. It includes a drum kit, miniature guitars, and a bin filled with karaoke microphones. There is an array of Takashi Murakami Flower Cushions which, according to People, range in price from $600 to $6,000. There is also a Kaws Companion Figure worth approximately $5,000.

A built-in projector lets the kids watch movies while they play with a collection of toy horses, a ball pit with a detachable slide, and an art easel for painting. If that is not enough, they can take a pick at various teddy bears, toy dinosaurs, dollhouses and baby carriages.

Finally, there is an educational area for doing schoolwork and a mini grocery store with conveyor belt to get some hands-on experience: “You can actually ring people up in the grocery store.”

