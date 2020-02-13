Finneas O’Connell Reveals Sister Billie Eilish Was ‘Kind Of Embarrassed’ After Sweeping The Grammys

Billie Eilish and her brother/producing partner Finneas O’Connell might have swept the Grammys this year, but the newcomers couldn’t help but feel “embarrassed.”

Between Eilish and her big bro, they nabbed all the big categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year while the “Bad Guy” singer, 18, also took home the New Artist title and O’Connell won Producer of the Year.

While they were extremely humbled to take home so many coveted awards, O’Connell admitted to Vogue magazine, they did feel awkward.

“[Billie] was very grateful, obviously, and a lot of her friends were there,” said O’Connell. “She has more ‘go with the flow’ than I do, but we were both kind of embarrassed to win so much; you hope that it will be kind of equal but after the third in a row…well, we love all of our fellow nominees.”

In fact, O’Connell said he was rooting for Lizzo and Lil Nas X, “If I’d bet on anyone, I would have lost money in us winning everything.”

“I thought ‘Truth Hurts’ would win record of the year,” he added. “And I thought ‘Old Town Road’ would win song of the year, because it was. I was hopeful about album of the year, and that’s one that I’m really proud of, because I love listening to that album front to back. That was the only one that I was like, ‘Maybe!'”

Next up for O’Connell and Eilish is a world tour. The duo will briefly stop in Canada for a show in Vancouver.