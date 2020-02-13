‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Trailer Is Out With Star-Studded Judges

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back with a celebrity extravaganza.

Season 12 of “Drag Race” is pulling out all the stops. It includes an absolutely star-studded guest judge panel including: Rap queen Nicki Minaj, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, “Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley, and Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones.

Other guest judges are Jeff Goldblum, Olivia Munn, Thandie Newton, Winnie Harlow, Normani, Robyn, Chaka Khan, Rachel Bloom, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The trailer did not disappoint either, introducing this season’s queens and a healthy dose of reads, lip-syncs and face cracks in store.

Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premieres Friday, Feb. 28.