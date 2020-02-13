Jimmy Fallon And Zoë Kravitz Cradle One Another’s Faces As They Belt Out ‘Up Where We Belong’ For Valentine’s Day

Zoë Kravitz and Jimmy Fallon belted out “Up Where We Belong” in a special Valentine’s Day duet during Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

After taking a request from the audience in an “Audience Suggestion Box” skit, the pair came together to sing the loved-up lyrics.

They even ended up stroking one another’s faces in a bid to help the audience member feel better for not having any romantic plans Friday.

Kravitz also discussed her dad Lenny’s “beautiful” speech at her wedding during her appearance on the show.

The actress tied the knot with Karl Glusman back in June.

She told Fallon of her mom Lisa Bonet and her dad’s speeches: “It was funny because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind.

“The night before, I was like, I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?”

Kravitz continued, “And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom opens like a journal and she’s written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, ‘S**t.'”

However, “The Batman” star said he nailed it, telling the host: “It was beautiful. He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night.”