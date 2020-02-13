Zoë Kravitz Gets Trippy While Eating The Wings Of Death In ‘Hot Ones’ Challenge

Zoë Kravitz is the latest celeb to take on the “Hot Ones” hot wings challenge.

Kravitz chows down on the wings of death as host Sean Evans asks her an array of questions in the latest instalment of the hit YouTube show.

Evans quizzes the actress on the craziest thing she’s seen at Burning Man festival in one part of the interview.

The actress tells a story about how at 7 a.m. in the morning a hot air balloon came down and people randomly handed them grilled cheese sandwiches.

She also says it used to be much more of a “safe space” than now, insisting there was a time when you could walk around “half naked on acid and it was fine.”

Kravitz, who compares the hot wings effect to the beginning of a trip, adds, “I wouldn’t do that now.”

The star then talks about hanging out with Prince as well as her love of “Friends”, with Evans hitting her with a “Quick ‘Friends’ Quiz.”

See how she did in the clip above.