People Called Out James Marsden On The Street For His ‘Notebook’ Character: ‘Ahh, I Didn’t Do Anything’

James Marsden got a lot of grief for his role in “The Notebook”.

The 2004 romantic comedy was a sleeper hit that captured hearts worldwide. Audience members generally ship Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s characters. That leaves Marsden’s character out. It turns out that it generated a lot of heat towards the “Westworld” and “Hairspray” star.

“I thought he was a good guy,” he told Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” on Thursday. “But, I think it’s a testament to the movie that the chemistry between Ryan and Rachel, it was, you know…”

“When the movie became such a phenomenon, people would come up to me on the street and be like, ‘Why were you trying to get in their way?! They were supposed to be together,'” Marsden recalled. “It was like, ‘Ahh, I didn’t do anything,'” Marsden responded. “It was a job. I don’t know.”

Marsden said the film’s success exceeded all expectations.

“Nobody knew that that was going to be such a massive hit,” he shared. “You never know when you’re filming.” Adding, “You hope that it’s gonna happen, but that one I don’t think anyone saw it coming… Pretty special thing to be a part of.”

“The Notebook” received mixed reviews from critics but generated $115.6 million at the box office and became a cult hit.