Jeannie Mai Reacts To Coronavirus Jokes: ‘That’s So Hurtful’

A hurtful remark about coronavirus caught Jeannie Mai’s eye.

Mai addressed the comment on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real”. The joke was made at the expense of Mai and her boyfriend, Jeezy, at New York Fashion Week.

“When Jeezy and I were in fashion week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple times of like, ‘Don’t be catching that coronavirus Jeezy,’” Mai said. “Or, ‘she got that corona that latched him in.’ And that’s so hurtful because there are actually people that are dying from this.”

“I also heard that there are schools that are considering to quarantine Asian kids because they just want to keep it safe,” she continued. “This is real life out there. I just want to say, we know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to Xenophobia. Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. We just got to do better and know that when it comes to yourself, educate yourself…”

Mai had the full support of her “Real” gals.