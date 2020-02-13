Meghan Markles Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Her Guest Editor Gig With British Vogue

Meghan Markle and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful have something big to celebrate.

As revealed by Markle’s official Instagram page, Sussex Royal, which she shares with husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex’s #ForcesForChange issue, which was guest-edited by the royal was the magazine’s fastest-selling issue in the history of British Vogue and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. The mag sold out in less than 10 days.

Markle shared the fantastic news on Instagram, writing, “To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London.”

She added, “Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success!”

Enninful shared his own tribute to the issue, “I’m thrilled to report that newsstand sales of British Vogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue.”

Jane Fonda, Laverne Fox and Salma Hayek were just a few of the women featured in Markle’s Vogue issue.