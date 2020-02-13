Courtney Love Says She’s Been Sober For 18 Months

The 2020 NME Icon Award isn’t the only thing Courtney Love is celebrating – The Hole frontwoman revealed she’s been sober for 18 months.

Accepting the award at a ceremony on Feb. 12, Love said she didn’t prepare a speech for the honour but was celebrating a sobriety milestone.

“Thank you so much, I didn’t prepare any speech, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. I woke up this morning and I have the honour of picking up this ‘f*** you’ thing,” she shared. “I’m also 18 months sober today. I can’t believe that and that’s pretty wild. Thank so much, I’m very honoured. Thanks a lot.”

Love’s struggles with substance abuse have long been publicized. She was notoriously addicted to heroin along with her late husband, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, and would show up to public events high, like the time she crashed an interview with Madonna at the MTV Music Awards in 1995. In 2003 she was treated for an overdose of Oxycontin. The singer has claimed to have been “clean and sober” before, telling the crowd at the 2005 roast of Pamela Anderson she was celebrating one-year of sobriety but her behaviour seemed to prove otherwise, but at her most-recent public appearance, Love seems to have cleaned up her act.

The “Malibu” singer also took to Instagram to share a sentimental look back at her “tragic, weird, beautiful, wild, amazing, crazy” career.