Joel McHale Reveals How He Struggled On ‘The Soup’ Because Of His Dyslexia On ‘Hiking With Kevin’

Joel McHale busted viewers’ guts for more than a decade mocking reality TV on “The Soup”, but he’s now revealing it wasn’t as effortless as he made it look due to a lifelong learning disability.

McHale appears in the latest episode of “Hiking with Kevin”, the YouTube talk show in which participants join “SNL” alum Kevin Nealon for a chat while they hike. During the conversation, McHale reveals the challenges he faced on “The Soup” due to his dyslexia.

At one point, McHale and Nealon are discussing what intimidates them, with McHale joking about getting children’s books on Audible so he doesn’t have to read them to his children, “as dyslexic as I am.”

“Are you dyslexic?”

“Sooo dyslexic,” he responds. “Here’s what intimidates me: reading teleprompter.”

As McHale recounts, “I was so bad at it when I started ‘The Soup’ and… the panic, I can just feel it rising.”

In fact, McHale admits that he “thought about being on ‘SNL’ and if I had to read cue cards that way, live, the pressure…”

When he first started working on “The Soup”, he added, “it would take me, like, two hours to get through 20 minutes of teleprompter. But the anxiety lessened as I got better at it, and then I got to the point where I could do the show live, with a teleprompter, and I would promote it by saying, ‘Hi, I’m Joel McHale and I have dyslexia, and I’m doing the show live so I have no idea what I’m about to say.'”

During the wide-ranging conversation, McHale also shares his feelings on the passing of Kobe Bryant, being caught in the middle of the Dan Harmon-Chevy Chase controversy during “Community” and more. The interview can be seen in its entirety above.