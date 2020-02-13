The Weeknd Teases New ‘After Hours’ Album

The Weeknd’s four studio album officially has a name.

On Thursday, The Weeknd announced that his upcoming project — tentatively titled Chapter Six — is called After Hours. The Canadian singer-songwriter revealed the album title with a short teaser video. The letters emerge one at a time. The first three letters in “After Hours” are the “A,” the first “R” and “O” spelling out “fro.” A nod to his new hairdo perhaps?

The album will be released through XO and Republic Records. It boasts the top three single “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” which topped the charts in six countries.

There is no confirmed release date for After Hours but it will be released sometime this year.

