Wendy Williams Shunned For Saying ‘Gay Men, You’ll Never Be The Women That We Are’

Wendy Williams argues gay men should not wear clothes traditionally for women because gay men cannot relate to uniquely female challenges.
Williams’ assertion that homosexual men should not adopt women’s fashion has her feeling the fury of the Internet. She made many an enemy during the “Hot Topic” segment of “The Wendy Williams Show” on Thursday, per People.
It all started after a few men in the audience applauded when she asked who in her audience was celebrating “Galentine’s Day,” an unofficial holiday celebrating women made famous by “Parks & Recreation”.
“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part,” she exclaimed. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days… You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”
She demanded that men stop appropriating what is traditionally considered women’s clothing. Gender-fluid fashion is becoming increasingly popular, championed by the likes of actor Billy Porter.
“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” Williams demanded. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?” she asked. “Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are… No matter how gay.”
Believe it or not, there were countless viewers online who disagreed with Williams’ assessment of gay men.
