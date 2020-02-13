Wendy Williams Shunned For Saying ‘Gay Men, You’ll Never Be The Women That We Are’

Wendy Williams argues gay men should not wear clothes traditionally for women because gay men cannot relate to uniquely female challenges.

Williams’ assertion that homosexual men should not adopt women’s fashion has her feeling the fury of the Internet. She made many an enemy during the “Hot Topic” segment of “The Wendy Williams Show” on Thursday, per People.

It all started after a few men in the audience applauded when she asked who in her audience was celebrating “Galentine’s Day,” an unofficial holiday celebrating women made famous by “Parks & Recreation”.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part,” she exclaimed. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days… You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

She demanded that men stop appropriating what is traditionally considered women’s clothing. Gender-fluid fashion is becoming increasingly popular, championed by the likes of actor Billy Porter.

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” Williams demanded. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?” she asked. “Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are… No matter how gay.”

Believe it or not, there were countless viewers online who disagreed with Williams’ assessment of gay men.

Wendy Williams, DAMN! She’s trying to cancel herself. A day after crying about Zaya, she says gay men need to stop wearing heels and skirts and then to bring up that they’ll never have a cycle is just disgusting, especially after yesterday’s show. — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) February 13, 2020

@WendyWilliams really? What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy? — SanHer (@herrera139) February 13, 2020

@WendyWilliams If you dont like seeing men dressing up like women then i dont like women trying to be like us stop playing sports stop drinking beer stop wearing sweat pants stop using deep voices #women vs #men #incels #proud — Jason (@ThePlaymaker06) February 13, 2020

Okayyyyy that was really uncalled for @WendyWilliams . Gay men do not want to be women. — Jay Jay (@Ur_gay_bestfran) February 13, 2020

#WendyWilliams going on an anti #trans rant for no good reason. Whining about periods as though periods are what's most important about women. Sorry, Wendy. You're not the decider of who can be a woman. Every person gets to decide who they are. Your input is not welcome. — Risa Pappas (@RisaPappas) February 13, 2020

@WendyWilliams supm in your tea this morning… ppl are allowed to wear whatever they want .. don’t act dumb — Jason's Lyric (@JRzthoughts) February 13, 2020

@WendyWilliams Thank you for saying what we as women want to scream everyday. #gaymen #letushavesomethimg — Carlene Wright (@ladycwrites) February 13, 2020

@WendyWilliams let the gays wear their skirts and heels they are the reason you look good when you step out on your stage — Jazell Barbie Royale (@BarbieJazell) February 13, 2020

#WendyWilliams You're so rude to your audience, you don't realize that most famous heel designers are men 👋🏻🍑 lol — Sarah (@lindaserpiente) February 13, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Williams’ rep for a comment.