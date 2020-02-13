Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Made A Surprise Visit To Stanford University In California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed across the border for a surprise visit to one of the United States’ top universities this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who just made the bombshell decision to move to Vancouver and step back from royal duties, stopped by Stanford University campus on Tuesday and chatted with professors.

According to Today.com, the royal couple flew commercial to the school to conduct a “brainstorming session” with professors about their hope to start a global nonprofit organization. They also met with Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university’s president.

Markle and Harry have been vocal about their dreams to star new foundation, in January the pair revealed their plans on their new website.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

Education is one of Markle’s favourite causes, even using her royal status to speak out on the importance of breaking down barriers to fight for easier access to education across the world.

In 2003, Markle graduated from Northwestern University while Harry attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as he began his military career in 2005.