Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Why A ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is ‘Never Gonna Happen’

With all the reboots and reunions mounted on television, one title that keeps popping up as ripe for revival is “The French Prince of Bel-Air”.

However, one of the stars of the hit 1990s sitcom says it’s “never gonna happen.”

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played straight-laced Carlton on the series, appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Thursday, and was asked if the show will ever be coming back. “No,” said Ribeiro.

RELATED: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Star Denies Comeback: ‘Let It Go’

When host Wendy Williams noted that “they can’t do it without Carlton,” he added, “They can’t do it without Carlton, but they also couldn’t do it without Will Smith or James Avery.”

According to Riberiro, currently hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, explains the primary reason why a “Fresh Prince” revival won’t be coming any time soon.

“Will Smith is not coming back to TV, y’all. They can’t pay him, right? That’s never gonna happen,” said Ribeiro.

“And there is no show without James Avery, he was the anchor to that show,” he added.

RELATED: New Faux Trailer Reimagines ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ As A Gritty Drama

Avery, who played perpetually grumpy Uncle Phil on the show, passed away in 2013.