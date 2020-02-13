Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Sports A Whole New Look In On-Set Photos Of ‘The Suicide Squad’

Some on-location photos from the set of “The Suicide Squad” have emerged, and pose some intriguing questions about the reboot/non-sequel of 2018’s “Suicide Squad”.

The photos, taken while the production filmed in Panama City, Panama, feature Margot Robbie (one of the few holdovers from the earlier film) wearing a frilly red dress as she walks down a set of stairs accompanied by director James Gunn.

As fans of the first film — and its recent sequel “Birds of Prey” — are aware, this is a significantly different look for Harley, whose sartorial signature is a pair of Daisy Dukes accented by a baseball bat.

According to the photos, filming was taking place at Central Hotel, located in the city’s Plaza de la Independencia.

Also spotted on the Panama City set were John Cena (who’ll be playing Peacemaker) and Idris Elba (Vigilante).

In addition, an armoured vehicle was photographed in the street, apparently a part of that scene.

Warner Bros. is keeping a tight lid on information about the upcoming DC Comics film, which is expected to be released in summer of 2021.

Fans will be poring over the new photos in hopes of finding clues; check out even more below:

