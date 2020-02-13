Report: Prince William And Duchess Kate Taking A Break From Royal Duties To Spend Time With Their Kids

Don’t expect to see Prince William and Duchess Kate out and about for the next little while.

According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to step back from their royal engagements as Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4 have their half-term break from school, from Feb. 17 to 21.

According to a royal insider, the couple’s schedules have been busier than usual lately, leading to the decision to take a time out to place some focus on their young family.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Runs Into Her School Teachers While Visiting Wales With Prince William

“The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K.,” the source told the mag.

“You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” the insider added. “Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Expect the couple to resume their royal duties later this month when the kids return to school.