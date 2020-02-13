Billie Eilish Unveils Bond Theme ‘No Time To Die’

Billie Eilish has just dropped “No Time to Die”, the anticipated new theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same name.

The new track, produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, features Johnny Marr (ex of The Smiths) on guitar, and orchestral arrangements from Hans Zimmer (who composed the score for the new film) and Matt Dunkley.

As the press release accompanying the release points out, the 18-year-old Grammy winner is the youngest artist to ever write and record a Bond theme.

“Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for ‘No Time To Die’, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said the film’s producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

RELATED: Billie Eilish To Write And Perform ‘No Time To Die’ James Bond Theme Song: ‘I’m Still In Shock’

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” added director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” said Eilish. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

Added Finneas, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Live and Let Die’. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ For Oscars ‘In Memoriam’

Eilish will debut the new song live at the Brit Awards on Feb. 18, joined by Marr and Zimmer as special guests.

Fans will have to wait until “No Time to Die” hits theatres on April 10 in order to see Eilish’s song used as the musical backdrop for the films’ signature arty opening montage, which typically features silhouettes of naked models.