Jackie Chan Faces Off Against Arnold Schwarzenegger In Trailer For ‘The Iron Mask’

Age is just a number to Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger as the long-in-the-tooth action heroes battle it out in a new trailer for their upcoming film “The Iron Mask”.

The film — which was originally released last year in China under the title “Viy 2: Journey to China” — teams up Chan, 65, and Schwarzenegger, 72, for the first time.

“‘The Iron Mask’ sees action legends Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger team up in a high-concept fantasy-historical epic featuring breathtaking fights and stunning visuals,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“Set in the 18th century, ‘The Iron Mask’ follows English traveller Jonathan Green as he journeys from Russia to China encountering dragons, black magic wizardry and a dragon king during an incredible but deadly adventure.”

In addition to the two action stars, “The Iron Mask” also stars Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”), Jason Flemyng (“Pennyworth”) and, in one of his final roles prior to his death in July, “Blade Runner” star Rutger Hauer.

“The Iron Mask” opens on April 10.