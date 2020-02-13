On Friday, couples throughout the world will be celebrating Valentine’s Day, but ahead of Feb. 14 Michelle Obama and her friends decided the time was right to resurrect “Galentine’s Day,” the unofficial Feb. 14 holiday introduced on “Parks and Recreation”, with a goal of “ladies celebrating ladies.”

On Thursday, the former U.S. First Lady shared a photo of herself and her girlfriends, adorned in 1980s-style aerobics outfits for their very own Galentine’s Day celebration.

“This #GalentinesDay, I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life’s ups and downs,” wrote Obama, 56, on social media. “Whether we’re catching up over the phone, venting over a cup of coffee, or laughing it out during an ’80s-themed workout, I know I can lean on these ladies — and that’s made all the difference,” she added.

On Twitter user jokingly noted, “The way Leslie Knope would lose her mind at this tweet though,” and was not far off at all.

The way Leslie Knope would lose her mind at this tweet though

In response, the “Parks and Recreation” Twitter account offered up a GIF of Lesley Knope (Amy Poehler) doing her happiest of happy dances.

