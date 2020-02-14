Sam Smith Debuts Poignant New Single, Video ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith unveiled their new video at midnight ET on Valentine’s Day, telling a sad and poignant tale of loneliness.

In the video, directed by Grant Singer, Smith’s visage is used to represent a head dummy in a wig store, with Smith declaring he wants to find “someone to die for” as passersby gawk in the window.

As time passes, Smith’s disembodied wigless head is eventually revealed to be the only thing left in the shop when it has apparently gone out of business.

In the final moments, Smith’s lonely head is visited by someone, possibly one of the many people who’s peered at him in the store window, who smashes in the glass storefront window and absconds with the head.

“Releasing this song is going to be a wild one — I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me,” Smith declared in a press release ahead of the single’s release.

“I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak,” they added. “This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx.”

“To Die For” is the title track from Smith’s upcoming third studio album, set to drop on May 1.