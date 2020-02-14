Jane Fonda, 82, Decides She’s Done With Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m Not Going To Cut Myself Up Anymore’

Jane Fonda has never shied away from admitting she’s had some work done, but at age 82 the Hollywood icon has decided she’s through with plastic surgery.

The “Grace and Frankie” star made that declaration in a new cover story for Elle Canada, insisting she’s done with being nipped and tucked.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she tells the magazine.

“I have to work every day to be self-accepting,” she admits, noting that “it doesn’t come easy to me.”

Fonda, who has spoken candidly about her life-long battle with bulimia, didn’t hold back.

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she explains.

“I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out! This is a fake tooth,” says, tapping at one of her incisors. “It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it.”

Fonda has plenty more to say in her interview with Elle Canada, which can be read right here.