Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Made Her Daughter Cry While Teaching Her How To Drive: ‘I Failed As A Mother’

Even celebrity parents can embarrass their kids at times.

Gwyneth Paltrow appears on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, hosted by John Legend, where she chats about being a mom to daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow tells Legend, “My daughter finds me mortifying. If I do anything in public, past just not talking and standing still, she’s like ‘Oh my God stop!'”

The actress reveals how Apple has her learner’s permit and drives them to school every day. Despite her now being a “really good driver,” Paltrow admits it didn’t start out that way.

The “Politician” star says, “She’s a really good driver. I try to be calm and… the first time I failed as a mother, because she went through a red light and I kind of yelled at her.

“Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad. So then I was like, ‘OK, you know what, I’m just gonna be chill,’ and now she’s an amazing driver and I think I’ve learned from my mistakes.”

