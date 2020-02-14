Justin Bieber Tries To Teach Jimmy Fallon How To Play Hockey In Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Clip

Being Canadian, Justin Bieber knows a thing or two about hockey, especially compared to Jimmy Fallon.

Bieber teaches Fallon how to play the sport in a hilarious “Tonight Show” clip, with the talk-show host struggling to skate around the rink — let alone actually play.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Admits He Turned To God For Help After Drug Addiction Got So Bad He Felt Like He Was Dying

“Who’s your favourite hockey player?” Fallon asks, before Bieber replies: “Probably Alexander Nordique.”

The musician then adds, “I just made him up. He’s not really a player.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Gushes Over His And Hailey Baldwin’s Sex Life In Q&A, Surprises Fans At Intimate London Gig

Bieber, who released his new album Changes Friday, drags Fallon around the rink literally before the pair end the skit with a shootout.

Unsurprisingly, Bieber, who celebrates by belting out “O Canada”, wins.

See more in the clip above.