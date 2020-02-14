Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Ballet Skills In A Funny New Instagram Video

Jennifer Garner is proving that she can do much more than act.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress, 47, showed off her ballet skills while walking on the San Francisco International Airport’s moving sidewalk. From plies to sautes, Garner wants all her followers to know that she’s got the moves down pat.

Garner further proved her “ballerina” status by tagging the American Ballet Theatre and many of its dancers in her post.

The “13 Going on 30” alum has long been a fan of dance and started ballet as a young girl. In fact, when Garner joined Instagram back in 2017, she revealed that she did so to keep tabs on her favourite ballerinas.